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Pt 2 I AM ANNOUNCING THE COMING OF JESUS AT THE RAPTURE
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32 views • February 03, 2021
Hello Harvesters,
I am the Ranger,
Watching out for you all the way home!
Sorry but the video got cut short again):
If it happens again I will buy a new camera.
The only thing left to say in part 2 was exactly when the Wrath of God will commence. Revelation 11: 18 is the exact middle of the Tribulation and this is what is says.
The nations were angry,
and your wrath has come.
Before you give a thumbs down I highly suggest that you visit our forum titled, [email protected] and read parts 1-6 of Jesus comes on a full blood red moon.
Not that I don't like thumbs down, I think they are very therapeutic. (:
The bible states that no one knows the day or the hour when Jesus will return except the Father. I AM IN TOTAL AGREEMENT WITH THE ABOVE STATEMENT.
Having said that know where in the bible does it say no one knows when Jesus will return at the Rapture.
That's because when Jesus comes at the Rapture it's only a visit and we will leave as quickly as the Lord came, you know, in a twinkling of an eye.
I submit to you that 2000 years ago the early church knew when to expect the return of Jesus at the Rapture and this is one of the things I intend to prove in this four part series of I AM ANNOUNCING THE COMING OF JESUS AT THE RAPTURE.
Like I have said many times everything we need to know about the timing of the return of Jesus at the Rapture is found in the bible. All we need is for Holy Spirit to show us His hidden secrets in plain sight.
Gabriel told the prophet Daniel to keep what he revealed to him a secret until the time of the end. One of those secrets was exactly when the First Resurrection will take place. This is the time of the end and Daniel's secrets are revealed in these video's. Holy Spirit revealed exactly when the First Resurrection takes place and when you find the Resurrection you get the Rapture too because they take place back to back.
The key to discovering the timing of many end time events is tied to knowing when the First Resurrection will take place and knowing when the Day of the Lord will take place. Find when these two events take place and you get the Rapture too.
Again, there are many voice's out there but if what they say is not found in the bible run for your life.
Ranger,
Watching out for you all the way home!
Jesus is our righteousness!
I am the Ranger,
Watching out for you all the way home!
Sorry but the video got cut short again):
If it happens again I will buy a new camera.
The only thing left to say in part 2 was exactly when the Wrath of God will commence. Revelation 11: 18 is the exact middle of the Tribulation and this is what is says.
The nations were angry,
and your wrath has come.
Before you give a thumbs down I highly suggest that you visit our forum titled, [email protected] and read parts 1-6 of Jesus comes on a full blood red moon.
Not that I don't like thumbs down, I think they are very therapeutic. (:
The bible states that no one knows the day or the hour when Jesus will return except the Father. I AM IN TOTAL AGREEMENT WITH THE ABOVE STATEMENT.
Having said that know where in the bible does it say no one knows when Jesus will return at the Rapture.
That's because when Jesus comes at the Rapture it's only a visit and we will leave as quickly as the Lord came, you know, in a twinkling of an eye.
I submit to you that 2000 years ago the early church knew when to expect the return of Jesus at the Rapture and this is one of the things I intend to prove in this four part series of I AM ANNOUNCING THE COMING OF JESUS AT THE RAPTURE.
Like I have said many times everything we need to know about the timing of the return of Jesus at the Rapture is found in the bible. All we need is for Holy Spirit to show us His hidden secrets in plain sight.
Gabriel told the prophet Daniel to keep what he revealed to him a secret until the time of the end. One of those secrets was exactly when the First Resurrection will take place. This is the time of the end and Daniel's secrets are revealed in these video's. Holy Spirit revealed exactly when the First Resurrection takes place and when you find the Resurrection you get the Rapture too because they take place back to back.
The key to discovering the timing of many end time events is tied to knowing when the First Resurrection will take place and knowing when the Day of the Lord will take place. Find when these two events take place and you get the Rapture too.
Again, there are many voice's out there but if what they say is not found in the bible run for your life.
Ranger,
Watching out for you all the way home!
Jesus is our righteousness!
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