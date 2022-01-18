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RAIN4 growth and flow
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4 views • January 18, 2022
A full screen of light-green Cladophora species growth on a RAIN4 (tm) waterfall algae scrubber. Note the bottom of the tray is at the waterline, making it silent, while still allowing space below the tray to put things. There is good flow, but it is not very visible because it's inside the growth.
The RAIN4 is available here:
http://www.Santa-Monica.cc/product.asp?itemid=90
Other RAIN4 videos:
https://youtu.be/mlg0L_nmXPc
https://youtu.be/r5B2bGBtA2s
https://youtu.be/T8WgRwzs3W4
https://youtu.be/_HacgCB2LlM
https://youtu.be/4m82K7Mpp3s
Algae scrubbers, otherwise known as "chaeto killers" because of the high filtering capacity compared to chaeto reactors, have the fastest and strongest rate of removal of nutrients from aquarium water of any type of natural algal filtration. All natural reefs, lakes and rivers are naturally filtered by algae.
The RAIN2 is the smaller RAIN, available with 1, 2 or 4 of our GEM5 (tm) lights.
The RAIN (tm) waterfall algae scrubber is the first new design from anyone anywhere since we introduced the first waterfall design in the year 2008. Back then it was simply designed to fit under the tank that we had at the time. It took a lot of time to remove and clean, and had other issues, but it was not for sale so it did not matter.
Since then all waterfall designs for sale by anyone have copied that design. That original design was ok at the time (you can find it posted on forums by searching "waterfall turf algae filter cheap and easy to build santamonica forum"
Well, now it is 2022 and almost all the shortcomings of that original waterfall design have been overcome with our new patented (10,655,095) RAIN designs. From the Green Grabber® 3D printed screen, to the underwater submersible and safe low-voltage (but high wattage) UL listed GEM5® lights, to the pole mount super low space requirement mounting system, we really hope you like the RAIN models.
More RAIN videos:
RAIN one-handed screen removal and replacement (47 seconds)
https://youtu.be/zbgbCCpiJGc
RAIN2 with one GEM5 light, first scraping:
https://youtu.be/I5mG_uid4Ms
RAIN tray:
https://youtu.be/zVa650-QPTM
RAIN2 water pipe and screen:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2zHgcsxi7U
RAIN2 dome lid cover and lights:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ba5Hy9gr4FI
RAIN2 mounting:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83_loN1d-Ng
RAIN2 unboxing:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZ2itYGFFUo
RAIN2 first view:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uo0kOIns0GE
Other videos of interest:
SURF8 harvest with one strong light, and one regular light:
https://youtu.be/XfAMbQ3P6gE
SURF8 light-comparison harvesting test:
https://youtu.be/qb4Gi1OKCs8
SURF8 Unboxing and Installation:
http://youtu.be/RjNwPOn9AHg
SURF8 overview:
http://youtu.be/ZmYW2_jP7pk
SURF8 sound, and stability:
http://youtu.be/mYnCSI7Q7cg
SURF4 first 17 days of growth:
http://youtu.be/sFtQXIlM8h8
SURF4 overview:
http://youtu.be/fLTtOQUzmxY
SURF2 many harvests:
http://youtu.be/miWb4R8ajXw
DROP1.4 installed on a saltwater pond:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qGxK28lUq4I
HOG1.3 from New to Green, in 3 Cleanings:
http://youtu.be/utu2SADmj2g
HOG1.3 unboxing and installation:
http://youtu.be/IWX6UGmSyV0
SURF2
http://youtu.be/LlL1xvll1r0
HOG1:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s8ed-RD8S6U
HOG.5:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o14culabk7k
More info, instructions, and purchases are available at:
www.Santa-Monica.cc
The RAIN4 is available here:
http://www.Santa-Monica.cc/product.asp?itemid=90
Other RAIN4 videos:
https://youtu.be/mlg0L_nmXPc
https://youtu.be/r5B2bGBtA2s
https://youtu.be/T8WgRwzs3W4
https://youtu.be/_HacgCB2LlM
https://youtu.be/4m82K7Mpp3s
Algae scrubbers, otherwise known as "chaeto killers" because of the high filtering capacity compared to chaeto reactors, have the fastest and strongest rate of removal of nutrients from aquarium water of any type of natural algal filtration. All natural reefs, lakes and rivers are naturally filtered by algae.
The RAIN2 is the smaller RAIN, available with 1, 2 or 4 of our GEM5 (tm) lights.
The RAIN (tm) waterfall algae scrubber is the first new design from anyone anywhere since we introduced the first waterfall design in the year 2008. Back then it was simply designed to fit under the tank that we had at the time. It took a lot of time to remove and clean, and had other issues, but it was not for sale so it did not matter.
Since then all waterfall designs for sale by anyone have copied that design. That original design was ok at the time (you can find it posted on forums by searching "waterfall turf algae filter cheap and easy to build santamonica forum"
Well, now it is 2022 and almost all the shortcomings of that original waterfall design have been overcome with our new patented (10,655,095) RAIN designs. From the Green Grabber® 3D printed screen, to the underwater submersible and safe low-voltage (but high wattage) UL listed GEM5® lights, to the pole mount super low space requirement mounting system, we really hope you like the RAIN models.
More RAIN videos:
RAIN one-handed screen removal and replacement (47 seconds)
https://youtu.be/zbgbCCpiJGc
RAIN2 with one GEM5 light, first scraping:
https://youtu.be/I5mG_uid4Ms
RAIN tray:
https://youtu.be/zVa650-QPTM
RAIN2 water pipe and screen:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2zHgcsxi7U
RAIN2 dome lid cover and lights:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ba5Hy9gr4FI
RAIN2 mounting:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83_loN1d-Ng
RAIN2 unboxing:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZ2itYGFFUo
RAIN2 first view:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uo0kOIns0GE
Other videos of interest:
SURF8 harvest with one strong light, and one regular light:
https://youtu.be/XfAMbQ3P6gE
SURF8 light-comparison harvesting test:
https://youtu.be/qb4Gi1OKCs8
SURF8 Unboxing and Installation:
http://youtu.be/RjNwPOn9AHg
SURF8 overview:
http://youtu.be/ZmYW2_jP7pk
SURF8 sound, and stability:
http://youtu.be/mYnCSI7Q7cg
SURF4 first 17 days of growth:
http://youtu.be/sFtQXIlM8h8
SURF4 overview:
http://youtu.be/fLTtOQUzmxY
SURF2 many harvests:
http://youtu.be/miWb4R8ajXw
DROP1.4 installed on a saltwater pond:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qGxK28lUq4I
HOG1.3 from New to Green, in 3 Cleanings:
http://youtu.be/utu2SADmj2g
HOG1.3 unboxing and installation:
http://youtu.be/IWX6UGmSyV0
SURF2
http://youtu.be/LlL1xvll1r0
HOG1:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s8ed-RD8S6U
HOG.5:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o14culabk7k
More info, instructions, and purchases are available at:
www.Santa-Monica.cc
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