Original Video Source: https://youtu.be/0JYTtbzasMM?si=KHpiS1Q3svsKEObA
Content Creator: https://www.youtube.com/@MYAutoimmuneMD
Dr. Micah Yu - The Anti-Cancer Potential Of Ivermectin And Fenbendazole
Are Ivermectin and Fenbendazole the next breakthrough in cancer treatment? In this video, we take a closer look at the scientific evidence behind the anticancer properties of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole. You'll learn what current research says, how these antiparasitic drugs are being repurposed for cancer therapy, and important considerations about dosage and safety.
We’ll break down the potential mechanisms, discuss key studies, and explore how some patients are using these medications as part of alternative cancer treatment plans. At the end, I’ll also share my personal thoughts and insights to help you make an informed decision.
Research Source Mentioned in the Video: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7505114/