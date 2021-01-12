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AllinOne's© Great Awakened's® InfoReal Selections™ for ANALYZING & CRITICIZING FACTS & HISTORY after JAN 6th "Save America March" & Subsecuent Events is for "Life, Liberty & Levin 8PM 1/10/21" {FULL}
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160 views • January 12, 2021
AllinOne's© Great Awakened's® InfoReal Selections™ for our category ANALYZING & CRITICIZING THE FACTS & HISTORY No. 1, after/regarding JAN 6th "Save America March" and Subsecuent Events is for "Life, Liberty & Levin 8PM 1/10/21" {FULL} and His Guests:
1. Author and Professor Charles Kesler: "Crisis of Two Constitutions" and ClareMont Institute Senior Fellow
2. Author and Professor Paul Kengor: "Dupes", "The Devil & Karl Marx" among others.
After closely looking and observing most conventional multi-media for the last several days, AllinOne's© Great Awakened's® InfoReal Selections™ for our category ANALYZING & CRITIZING THE FACTS & HISTORY No. 1 (Vs DESINFORMATIVE LIES which prevail all around conventional media and even alternative media), is for "Life, Liberty & Levin 8PM 1/10/21" {FULL} and His GUESTS, after and/or regarding JAN 6th "Save America March" and Subsecuent Events that took place at Washington DC, as well as Events afterwards during Congress Joint Session, and House & Senate Separate Sessions to Debate only 2 Objections over Electoral Votes received from Arizona and Pennsylvania.
https://tinyurl.com/GA-IRS-ACFH-LLL011021Brighteon
1. Author and Professor Charles Kesler: "Crisis of Two Constitutions" and ClareMont Institute Senior Fellow
2. Author and Professor Paul Kengor: "Dupes", "The Devil & Karl Marx" among others.
After closely looking and observing most conventional multi-media for the last several days, AllinOne's© Great Awakened's® InfoReal Selections™ for our category ANALYZING & CRITIZING THE FACTS & HISTORY No. 1 (Vs DESINFORMATIVE LIES which prevail all around conventional media and even alternative media), is for "Life, Liberty & Levin 8PM 1/10/21" {FULL} and His GUESTS, after and/or regarding JAN 6th "Save America March" and Subsecuent Events that took place at Washington DC, as well as Events afterwards during Congress Joint Session, and House & Senate Separate Sessions to Debate only 2 Objections over Electoral Votes received from Arizona and Pennsylvania.
https://tinyurl.com/GA-IRS-ACFH-LLL011021Brighteon
Keywords
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