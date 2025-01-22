Overview of AI Developments

Last week, OpenAI shocked the tech world by announcing a breakthrough in soft AGI (Artificial General Intelligence)—the holy grail of AI development. AGI isn’t just smarter than humans; it can invent, innovate, and even build better AI systems, creating a recursive feedback loop of intelligence. This is the fourth industrial revolution in action!





In a groundbreaking test, OpenAI’s model scored 20% on the ARC-AGI benchmark—a test designed to measure novel problem-solving—surpassing human PhDs for the first time. This isn’t just progress; it’s a paradigm shift.





#AI #ArtificialIntelligence #AGI #TechRevolution #Innovation #FutureTech #OpenAI #ZachVorhies #MikeAdams #FourthIndustrialRevolution





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport