© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How I Beat Metabolic Syndrome | Maryam Henein
Follow
1
Share
Report
88 views • October 27, 2021
SOURCE: Maryam Henein
The recent fat acceptance movement is arguably normalizing obesity and its associated health risks. The human species was not designed to hold so much excess weight.
We try to get rid of fat in all sorts of ways, failing to realize there are a host of variables at play. We melt it, suck it out, burn it off, and try to swallow it away. And I recently looked into the process of freezing fat aka CoolSculpting.
The truth is that the majority of people who live on Standard American Diet (SAD) past their 50s, have accumulated enough cellular damage to have a metabolic syndrome, which in turn is characterized by:
- High triglycerides
- Abdominal obesity
- Low HDL cholesterol / high LDL cholesterol
- Insulin resistance
- Unnatural body shape
The unnecessary fat deposits are a reflection of a body in distress. The reason for this is the wear and tear on our mitochondria with high stress and toxin levels.
Enter Hydra molecular hydrogen (H2), our favorite agent of healthy transformation.
We already know that Hydra molecular hydrogen (H2) addresses mitochondrial disorders, which in turn are at the root of chronic issues like rheumatoid arthritis, allergies, diabetes, autoimmune disease, and even cognitive challenges.
What we didn't know is that we are able to detox our cells from the inside out. Just imagine the body as an intelligent being that uses fat as a survival mechanism, a protector that contains nutrients for bad times. When the body has enough evidence that the threat has been significantly reduced, it starts to melt away the extra fat.
While movement and lifestyle changes (versus draconian diets) is important, detox is vital and extends way beyond a juice cleanse! Get the full scoop in our new investigative feature article Put The Kibosh On Metabolic Syndrome.
Hydra is a low-cost hydrating agent (less than $1 per day) that helps to flush cells and nourish mitochondria inside out, just by drinking a glass of water!
https://www.honeycolony.com/shop/mole...
https://www.honeycolony.com/?s=molecu...
Please join our newsletter. Stand for medical freedom.
https://www.honeycolony.com/join/
We need your support.
Find your new self this year with these tips and tricks.
The recent fat acceptance movement is arguably normalizing obesity and its associated health risks. The human species was not designed to hold so much excess weight.
We try to get rid of fat in all sorts of ways, failing to realize there are a host of variables at play. We melt it, suck it out, burn it off, and try to swallow it away. And I recently looked into the process of freezing fat aka CoolSculpting.
The truth is that the majority of people who live on Standard American Diet (SAD) past their 50s, have accumulated enough cellular damage to have a metabolic syndrome, which in turn is characterized by:
- High triglycerides
- Abdominal obesity
- Low HDL cholesterol / high LDL cholesterol
- Insulin resistance
- Unnatural body shape
The unnecessary fat deposits are a reflection of a body in distress. The reason for this is the wear and tear on our mitochondria with high stress and toxin levels.
Enter Hydra molecular hydrogen (H2), our favorite agent of healthy transformation.
We already know that Hydra molecular hydrogen (H2) addresses mitochondrial disorders, which in turn are at the root of chronic issues like rheumatoid arthritis, allergies, diabetes, autoimmune disease, and even cognitive challenges.
What we didn't know is that we are able to detox our cells from the inside out. Just imagine the body as an intelligent being that uses fat as a survival mechanism, a protector that contains nutrients for bad times. When the body has enough evidence that the threat has been significantly reduced, it starts to melt away the extra fat.
While movement and lifestyle changes (versus draconian diets) is important, detox is vital and extends way beyond a juice cleanse! Get the full scoop in our new investigative feature article Put The Kibosh On Metabolic Syndrome.
Hydra is a low-cost hydrating agent (less than $1 per day) that helps to flush cells and nourish mitochondria inside out, just by drinking a glass of water!
https://www.honeycolony.com/shop/mole...
https://www.honeycolony.com/?s=molecu...
Please join our newsletter. Stand for medical freedom.
https://www.honeycolony.com/join/
We need your support.
Find your new self this year with these tips and tricks.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.