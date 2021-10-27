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How I Beat Metabolic Syndrome | Maryam Henein
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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88 views • October 27, 2021
SOURCE: Maryam Henein

The recent fat acceptance movement is arguably normalizing obesity and its associated health risks. The human species was not designed to hold so much excess weight.

We try to get rid of fat in all sorts of ways, failing to realize there are a host of variables at play. We melt it, suck it out, burn it off, and try to swallow it away. And I recently looked into the process of freezing fat aka CoolSculpting.

The truth is that the majority of people who live on Standard American Diet (SAD) past their 50s, have accumulated enough cellular damage to have a metabolic syndrome, which in turn is characterized by:

- High triglycerides
- Abdominal obesity
- Low HDL cholesterol / high LDL cholesterol
- Insulin resistance
- Unnatural body shape
The unnecessary fat deposits are a reflection of a body in distress. The reason for this is the wear and tear on our mitochondria with high stress and toxin levels.

Enter Hydra molecular hydrogen (H2), our favorite agent of healthy transformation.

We already know that Hydra molecular hydrogen (H2) addresses mitochondrial disorders, which in turn are at the root of chronic issues like rheumatoid arthritis, allergies, diabetes, autoimmune disease, and even cognitive challenges.

What we didn't know is that we are able to detox our cells from the inside out. Just imagine the body as an intelligent being that uses fat as a survival mechanism, a protector that contains nutrients for bad times. When the body has enough evidence that the threat has been significantly reduced, it starts to melt away the extra fat.

While movement and lifestyle changes (versus draconian diets) is important, detox is vital and extends way beyond a juice cleanse! Get the full scoop in our new investigative feature article Put The Kibosh On Metabolic Syndrome.

Hydra is a low-cost hydrating agent (less than $1 per day) that helps to flush cells and nourish mitochondria inside out, just by drinking a glass of water!

https://www.honeycolony.com/shop/mole...
https://www.honeycolony.com/?s=molecu...

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