Safety Wars Live 6-5-2023
Safety Wars
Published 17 hours ago

Safety Wars Live June 5, 2023 Dollar General Safety

Jim is back and healthy, the household was hit with the current respiratory bug Human metapneumovirus, or HMPV

We start out with commentary on Dollar General and their shareholders meeting from last week.  We have been following this story since we started Safety Wars Live last September and were ahead of many if not visually all news outlets.

We will conclude with a recap of today’s major news stories.

For all of your consulting and training needs give us a call a  845-269-5772 or drop us an email at [email protected]

WE NOW HAVE A LIVE SHOW MOST WEEKDAYS AT 8 TO 9 PM EST ON SAFETYFM.COM and on many video platforms as Safety Wars.  We are on YouTube, Facebook Live, Twitch, Brighteon, Gab, Rumble, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

WE ARE AVAILABLE ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM AS SAFETY WARS.


