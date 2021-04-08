Does Chemotherapy Feed Disease & Cancer?

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Watch the full length trailer here: https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac
Did you know that chemotherapy can actually enhance the malignancy of tumors? In this clip, Sayer Ji explains how chemotherapy destroys healthy cells, making tumors more aggressive and more lethal. Be sure to watch the entire episode to learn the truth about chemotherapy, and why the “scorched earth” approach to cancer treatment only serves to make things worse.