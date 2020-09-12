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Christian Westbrook: Food Wars...the Engineered Destruction of Our Food Supply
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112 views • September 12, 2020
Christian "The Ice Age Farmer" Westbrook discusses the engineered and deliberate destruction of our food supply. Pretexts cited to shut down farms and cull livestock include the spread of "coronavirus" between humans on farms, transmission from animals to humans, as well as outright sabotage of food storehouses. He describes the move to tax and eliminate meat and replace it with fake, synthetic, lab-grown foodstuffs. Power elites seeks to track and trace all food through artificial intelligence and the blockchain. He suggests everyone begin to grow their own food.
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Show Notes
Perfect storm hits Kazakhstan egg industry https://www.poultryworld.net/Eggs/Articles/2020/8/Perfect-storm-hits-Kazakhstan-egg-industry-628833E
43% of small businesses say they’ll be forced to close permanently https://www.marketwatch.com/story/43-of-small-businesses-say-theyll-be-forced-to-close-permanently-if-they-dont-get-help-soon-survey-says-2020-04-03
Lord Birkenhead's 1929 Predictions for 2029 https://www.scribd.com/document/36111515/Save-This-for-Your-Children-s-Children-Cosmopolitan-Magazine-Feb-1929#download
Fauci Warns That Earth Has Entered a “Pandemic Era” https://futurism.com/neoscope/fauci-warns-earth-entered-pandemic-era
Food Chain Reaction crisis simulation ends with global carbon tax https://www.cargill.com/story/food-chain-reaction-simulation-ends-with-global-carbon-tax
Websites
Ice Age Farmer http://www.iceagefarmer.com
About Christian "Ice Age Farmer" Westrbrook
Christian produces videos, interviews, tools (Growing Degree Days, Crop Loss Map, Wiki and Maps) in order to shed light on the myriad risks to our food system and how they must inspire us to grow our own food.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
Perfect storm hits Kazakhstan egg industry https://www.poultryworld.net/Eggs/Articles/2020/8/Perfect-storm-hits-Kazakhstan-egg-industry-628833E
43% of small businesses say they’ll be forced to close permanently https://www.marketwatch.com/story/43-of-small-businesses-say-theyll-be-forced-to-close-permanently-if-they-dont-get-help-soon-survey-says-2020-04-03
Lord Birkenhead's 1929 Predictions for 2029 https://www.scribd.com/document/36111515/Save-This-for-Your-Children-s-Children-Cosmopolitan-Magazine-Feb-1929#download
Fauci Warns That Earth Has Entered a “Pandemic Era” https://futurism.com/neoscope/fauci-warns-earth-entered-pandemic-era
Food Chain Reaction crisis simulation ends with global carbon tax https://www.cargill.com/story/food-chain-reaction-simulation-ends-with-global-carbon-tax
Websites
Ice Age Farmer http://www.iceagefarmer.com
About Christian "Ice Age Farmer" Westrbrook
Christian produces videos, interviews, tools (Growing Degree Days, Crop Loss Map, Wiki and Maps) in order to shed light on the myriad risks to our food system and how they must inspire us to grow our own food.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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