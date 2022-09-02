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WARNING: WAR INJURED: More Ukrainian War Crimes: Killing & Maiming Heroic Donbass Medics & Emergency Workers (mirrored)
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158 views • September 02, 2022

Mirrored from Youtube channel Eva K Bartlett at:-

https://youtu.be/BJZvxWQfSHc

Ukraine has committed untold numbers of war crimes in its over eight years of bombing the civilians of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, including routinely targeting ambulances, fire trucks, medics, rescuers, and their headquarters and stations. Many of the times Ukraine bombs such heroic rescuers, it is when they are on the way, or already on site, to help civilians often themselves also just bombed by Ukraine.


Early morning September 1, Ukraine targeted DPR Emergency Services in the village of Rubtsy, Krasnolymansky district, killing 13 personnel and wounding 9 more. [https://t.me/dpr_mfa/704 ]


Targeting medics and other rescuers is a typical, criminal, policy of the aggressor, to ensure those in need of help are deprived of it, to ensure that people who might have been rescued instead die of their injuries.


The intentional targeting of ambulances and other emergency services vehicles and workers is against international law. It is something Israeli forces do routinely to Palestinian medics & rescuers, and which terrorists in Syria did to rescuers of the real Syria Civil Defence. Same terrorist tactics.


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Keywords
censorshipcorruptionrussiaputinukrainecrimesbiological weaponswag the doglaboratorieskievzelenskypuppet regimedombass
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