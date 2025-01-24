Trump Releases JFK Assassination Files, Bans CBDC, Withdraws From WHO & Stargate Project

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ETNR * 1.24.2025
JFK FILES RELEASED
https://www.cnn.com/2025/01/23/politics/jfk-assassination-files-trump/index.html
TRUMP BAN CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCY
https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-trump-signs-executive-order-banning-central-bank-digital-currency
TRUMP'S INCOMING SECRET SERVICE DIRECTOR CLEANS HOUSE
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/trumps-incoming-secret-service-director-clean-house-first/
TRUMP PURGES DEEP STATERS FROM NAT'L SECURITY COUNCIL
https://www.infowars.com/posts/trump-purges-deep-staters-from-national-security-council-orders-full-review-of-new-staffers
https://apnews.com/article/trump-national-security-council-staffers-d167985d61c96dd278b0e58a402ff865
AI MRNA CANCER 'VACCINES' AND STARGATE
https://www.malone.news/p/ai-mrna-cancer-vaccines-and-stargate
DR. MALONE ISSUES DIRE WARNING TO PRESIDENT TRUMP
https://www.sgtreport.com/2025/01/massive-breaking-exclusive-the-inventor-of-mrna-technology-dr-robert-malone-issues-a-dire-warning-to-president-trump-concerning-proposals-made-by-the-stargate-project/
NICOLE SHANAHAN WARNS AGAINST STARGATE'S AI DRIVEN MRNA
https://yournews.com/2025/01/23/3149985/nicole-shanahan-warns-against-stargates-ai-driven-mrna-cancer-vaccine-rollout/
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chucklesinalaska/playlists?page=1
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Emails: [email protected]