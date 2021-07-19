SOULED OUT - S 7: Ep 7

Oh Mylanta! We missed you all! We hope you are enjoying your summer as it now feels like we're almost halfway through it already! Time flies when you are saving humanity from itself, hey?Anyway -- forgive me and my brain fog today as we dive into some of the wild stories of today. I won't kid you guys -- I'm on this new "personal routine" so-to-speak and sometimes the coffee doesn't kick in until halfway through the show.But yeah. The world is on fire. Literally, California is burning down -- again, and like 50 churches in Canada -- all very recently. Makes you go "hmmm..."Europe and parts of Africa are seeing biblical flooding like never before. I'm sure it's totally just the evil climate change at it once again, and there's absolutely NO weather-modification technology being used whatsoever at all because that's a conspiracy theory and if you research it you are a white-supremist even if you're black.The presidents of Tanzania, Burundi, and now Haiti have all be assassinated recently of course -- just so happens they all very faught hard to NOT do mass vaccination programs in their respective countries.And Brittney Spears is about to be legally freed from her conservatorship so she can red-pill America and the rest of the world on the Satanic music/entertainment industry.Tight.S O U L E D O U T M E D I A T E L E V I S I O N (SOMTV)DONATE (USD)DONATE (BTC)18Fh1Tn4tpe9e48danyzDWVpm8u8Z9DrMqTHANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT!