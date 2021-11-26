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DEMOCIDE
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411 views • November 26, 2021
A Message from Brother Bugnolo
Democide is the murder of any person or people by their government, including genocide, politicide and mass murder. Democide is not necessarily the elimination of entire cultural groups but rather groups within the country that the government feels need to be eradicated for political reasons and due to claimed future threats.
https://www.fromrome.info/category/videos/
Democide is the murder of any person or people by their government, including genocide, politicide and mass murder. Democide is not necessarily the elimination of entire cultural groups but rather groups within the country that the government feels need to be eradicated for political reasons and due to claimed future threats.
https://www.fromrome.info/category/videos/
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