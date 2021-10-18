Creepyween News

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🌞 Sign the Florida Audit: 2020 was a landslide 🌴Real results matter
https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/FloridaAudit
All STATES NEED AUDITS Mail-ins are Unconstitutional
👍 Keep Florida Red / no mail in ballots
☎️ 850-488-2323 or call Fl. Legislature
🎃🕷Monster memes mash👿🎪
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jSCFiJTVnj5x/
🎙Independent journalist of enlightenment
🧼 Disinfect & remove microorganisms with your diffuser:
https://youtu.be/wiJM6BQoqLk
👑 Join me on this quest to save humanity & vanquish treachery
🇺🇸 Put on your Armor of Light
👛 Donation/tips or pledge:
https://cash.app/$BlondieBroadcast
https://www.patreon.com/BlondieBroadcast
☀Blondie Broadcast PLATFORMS:
Rumble:
http://rumble.com/Blondiebroadcast
Bitchute:
https://bitchute.com/blondie-broadcast
Tips/save money 🟢 Shrewdwood Forest:
https://youtu.be/wiJM6BQoqLk
YouTube notifications:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD1_Bv7MAZDqC5i6m6bgDAg
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq
Broadcast America:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6UyntC-qt5mmHDZV6AzH1Q
UGETube:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Blondie%20Broadcast
📱 Telegram:
https://t.me/BlondieBroadcast2
🎧 Podcasts: Blondie Broadcast
https://www.buzzsprout.com/1728972
linked to most podcast apps
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-blondies-podcast-79428539
Reason podcast:
https://reason.fm/podcast/blondie-broadcast
369 🐝 We are entering ascension into the Golden Age of Love & Light
American Ingenuity
🐸 Gab, Parler, Twitter
Blondiebroadcast@LuvCampDelta
https://wego.social/BlondieBroadcast
"For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest;
neither anything hid, that shall not be known
and come to light." Luke 8:17
🎼 Can You Hear Me:
https://rumble.com/embed/v9cv7b/?pub=f3mrn
🇺🇸 TRUMP THE ESTABLISHMENT
https://youtu.be/G2qIXXafxCQ
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: Listeners solely responsible for their own actions or choices. For entertainment purposes only, not medical advice.
https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/FloridaAudit
All STATES NEED AUDITS Mail-ins are Unconstitutional
👍 Keep Florida Red / no mail in ballots
☎️ 850-488-2323 or call Fl. Legislature
🎃🕷Monster memes mash👿🎪
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jSCFiJTVnj5x/
🎙Independent journalist of enlightenment
🧼 Disinfect & remove microorganisms with your diffuser:
https://youtu.be/wiJM6BQoqLk
👑 Join me on this quest to save humanity & vanquish treachery
🇺🇸 Put on your Armor of Light
👛 Donation/tips or pledge:
https://cash.app/$BlondieBroadcast
https://www.patreon.com/BlondieBroadcast
☀Blondie Broadcast PLATFORMS:
Rumble:
http://rumble.com/Blondiebroadcast
Bitchute:
https://bitchute.com/blondie-broadcast
Tips/save money 🟢 Shrewdwood Forest:
https://youtu.be/wiJM6BQoqLk
YouTube notifications:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD1_Bv7MAZDqC5i6m6bgDAg
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq
Broadcast America:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6UyntC-qt5mmHDZV6AzH1Q
UGETube:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Blondie%20Broadcast
📱 Telegram:
https://t.me/BlondieBroadcast2
🎧 Podcasts: Blondie Broadcast
https://www.buzzsprout.com/1728972
linked to most podcast apps
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-blondies-podcast-79428539
Reason podcast:
https://reason.fm/podcast/blondie-broadcast
369 🐝 We are entering ascension into the Golden Age of Love & Light
American Ingenuity
🐸 Gab, Parler, Twitter
Blondiebroadcast@LuvCampDelta
https://wego.social/BlondieBroadcast
"For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest;
neither anything hid, that shall not be known
and come to light." Luke 8:17
🎼 Can You Hear Me:
https://rumble.com/embed/v9cv7b/?pub=f3mrn
🇺🇸 TRUMP THE ESTABLISHMENT
https://youtu.be/G2qIXXafxCQ
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: Listeners solely responsible for their own actions or choices. For entertainment purposes only, not medical advice.
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