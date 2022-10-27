European Parliamentarians: Most Vaccinated Countries Also Have The Highest Mortality Rate

https://gnews.org/articles/493667
Summary：On October 11th, MEP Christian Tehes, said at the EU Assembly that according to Eurostat figures, in July 2022, the excess mortality rate in the EU is 16% higher compared to the average for 2016-2019.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.