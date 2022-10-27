European Parliamentarians: Most Vaccinated Countries Also Have The Highest Mortality Rate

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https://gnews.org/articles/493667
Summary：On October 11th, MEP Christian Tehes, said at the EU Assembly that according to Eurostat figures, in July 2022, the excess mortality rate in the EU is 16% higher compared to the average for 2016-2019.