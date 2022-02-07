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Doctors don’t have any answers for these poor ladies, there is a good chance they are stuck this way for life.
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202 views • February 07, 2022
“THE TREMOR TWINS” 💉💔
Both girls were left with never-ending tremors after the Covid vaccine. They discovered that they only lived 15 minutes away from each other. Now they have each other for support, they came up with the name “tremor twins”.
Doctors don’t have any answers for these poor ladies, there is a good chance they are stuck this way for life.
One of the girl’s names is Stevie Thrasher.
Both girls were left with never-ending tremors after the Covid vaccine. They discovered that they only lived 15 minutes away from each other. Now they have each other for support, they came up with the name “tremor twins”.
Doctors don’t have any answers for these poor ladies, there is a good chance they are stuck this way for life.
One of the girl’s names is Stevie Thrasher.
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