Russia Shows its MIGHT: Ukrainian Soldiers & Foreign Mercenaries Are Massively Surrendering in KURSK
375 views • 7 months ago

A few minutes ago, representatives of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation made another official statement regarding the situation in the Kursk direction of the front. So, according to the Russian military department, as of September 14, 2024, Russian troops continue their successful offensive in the Kursk region, knocking out the Ukrainian Army units from occupied settlements. It is reported that at the moment the Russian Army continues to storm the settlement of 'Lyubimovka'........................................................................

