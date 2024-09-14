© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A few minutes ago, representatives of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation made another official statement regarding the situation in the Kursk direction of the front. So, according to the Russian military department, as of September 14, 2024, Russian troops continue their successful offensive in the Kursk region, knocking out the Ukrainian Army units from occupied settlements. It is reported that at the moment the Russian Army continues to storm the settlement of 'Lyubimovka'........................................................................
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
