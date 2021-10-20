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Love's Conquest: 01 -- Life Before Sin: 'It was a Perfect World, and then....'
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10 views • October 20, 2021
What was life like before there was sin? How did sin begin? Who started sin and why? Is God responsible for sin? What is God doing about ending sin?
We have so many questions! Here are answers to life's questions as to how we ended up in a world of pain and suffering. Here are answers you may not have known.
We have so many questions! Here are answers to life's questions as to how we ended up in a world of pain and suffering. Here are answers you may not have known.
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