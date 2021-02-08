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Covid Update - Vaccines; New Strains; Lower New Cases - Mon Feb 8 2021
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140 views • February 08, 2021
We briefly discuss a doctors alarm about the Covid 'vaccine' and how it could be detrimental to you if you decide to take AND the likelihood of the officials saying that the adverse effects from the 'vaccine' will be called a 'new more deadly strain of the virus'! - Which is happening already!!
Also Why the lower number of cases and a report about some who had taken their second dose of the 'JAB'!
Dr. Dolores Cahill talking about the 'vaccine' and its potential adverse effects:https://banned.video/watch?id=601f4813186b41284d7a227f
Dr. Fauci talking about the 'new strains' of the virus that could be WORSE than the original! Oh my!:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gB00FWBc8io&;t=1s
Also Why the lower number of cases and a report about some who had taken their second dose of the 'JAB'!
Dr. Dolores Cahill talking about the 'vaccine' and its potential adverse effects:https://banned.video/watch?id=601f4813186b41284d7a227f
Dr. Fauci talking about the 'new strains' of the virus that could be WORSE than the original! Oh my!:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gB00FWBc8io&;t=1s
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