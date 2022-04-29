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Interview with Artur Pawlowski - part 1
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43 views • April 29, 2022
I have been blessed with an opportunity to interview pastor Artur Pawlowski. Art shares his experience with the Alberta government, the overreaching public health authority, the police, his arrests, and his perspective on how Canada is following a familiar path to what he witnessed and experienced in Poland under the force of the Soviet Union.
This is Part 1.
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Please support Artur Pawlowski by visiting streetchurch.ca and check out https://solidaritymovementofcanada.com/
This is Part 1.
.
.
.
Please support Artur Pawlowski by visiting streetchurch.ca and check out https://solidaritymovementofcanada.com/
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