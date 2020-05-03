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Last American Vagabond: Dr. Rashid Buttar Interview - Why COVID-19 Is Not What You Think (MIRRORED)
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1104 views • May 03, 2020
Last American Vagabond: Dr. Rashid Buttar Interview - Why COVID-19 Is Not What You Think (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Last American Vagabond at:-
https://youtu.be/Nyh_RmAEn4E

Joining me today to discuss further some of the very relevant and important points we went over during our recent roundtable (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RO2Fh...) is Dr. Rashid Buttar. We discuss the very obvious way in which it seems we are all being deceived, and the many and varied ways in which that deception is taking place.

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#Coronavirus #COVID19 #DrRashidButtar

"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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News and Politics
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deceptionnew world orderglobalismpandemicmisrepresentationstatisticslockdowncoronavirus
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