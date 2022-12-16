Create New Account
Glenn How Biden & the border crisis may BREAK the US dollar
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago |
Glenn Beck


Dec 15, 2022


The border crisis continues on, especially now with the end of Title 42. In fact, reports estimate that in the coming weeks, border patrol agents may be faced with 14 THOUSAND arrests along the southern border every DAY. So, how will President Biden address (or not address…) the growing issue? Glenn predicts he’ll help the blue states — like California — by bailing them out…and that those bail outs could have disastrous consequences for the U.S. dollar.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKtIr6AflUA

Keywords
presidentborderbidenborder patrolcrisisdollarglenn beckfinancearrestsbail outstitle 42

