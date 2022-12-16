Glenn How Biden & the border crisis may BREAK the US dollar

Glenn Beck





Dec 15, 2022





The border crisis continues on, especially now with the end of Title 42. In fact, reports estimate that in the coming weeks, border patrol agents may be faced with 14 THOUSAND arrests along the southern border every DAY. So, how will President Biden address (or not address…) the growing issue? Glenn predicts he’ll help the blue states — like California — by bailing them out…and that those bail outs could have disastrous consequences for the U.S. dollar.





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKtIr6AflUA