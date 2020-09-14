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Sunday Live UFO cases with Robert, Horses and Aliens + Chad tic tac +UAPTF Upd+] - OT Chan Live#312
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11 views • September 14, 2020
#ALIENSANDHORSES #UFOS #ALIEN #UFO #TICTAC
Topics
1) UAPTF Update (so called New Task Force)
2) (New) 'Tic Tac' UFO Video: Q&A With Navy Pilot Chad Underwood
that suggests what he saw in 2004 was a unknown hypersonic craft
and talks about the radar info he had.
3) Horse alleged Alien UFO mut1lat1ons in France
including Snippy the USA Horse Mystery.(add in by Paul)
4) RAF Lightning UFO Mystery 1970 (Sphere Blue bright light UAP)
5) Tbay MUFON gave link of a UFO video from ATS
Mystery Night Sky Object- 8/14/18
to see if can do a quick break down what I think it could be.
b) Talked about Falcon Lake incident as well.
6) Patrol Car Illuminated by UFO, Damon, Texas, 1965
6) A UFO Attack: The Mysterious and Deadly Barroso Incident
7) 1997: South Africa UFO Encounter,
8) Members ask about Turkey UFO aliens and Self Replicating Machines
neurman device
and S4 Alien footage.. Paul provides Links to past episodes breaking
down some of this and talks about some bits on the show.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Topics
1) UAPTF Update (so called New Task Force)
2) (New) 'Tic Tac' UFO Video: Q&A With Navy Pilot Chad Underwood
that suggests what he saw in 2004 was a unknown hypersonic craft
and talks about the radar info he had.
3) Horse alleged Alien UFO mut1lat1ons in France
including Snippy the USA Horse Mystery.(add in by Paul)
4) RAF Lightning UFO Mystery 1970 (Sphere Blue bright light UAP)
5) Tbay MUFON gave link of a UFO video from ATS
Mystery Night Sky Object- 8/14/18
to see if can do a quick break down what I think it could be.
b) Talked about Falcon Lake incident as well.
6) Patrol Car Illuminated by UFO, Damon, Texas, 1965
6) A UFO Attack: The Mysterious and Deadly Barroso Incident
7) 1997: South Africa UFO Encounter,
8) Members ask about Turkey UFO aliens and Self Replicating Machines
neurman device
and S4 Alien footage.. Paul provides Links to past episodes breaking
down some of this and talks about some bits on the show.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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