Death Jab Against the USA | Unrestricted Truths

How has the Death Jab impacted the U.S. military? Was the jab used to destabilize the military?





In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, Josh Reid and James Grundvig discuss how the jab has impacted the critical members of the military, as well as the ploy to make America succumb to globalization





See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to: https://bit.ly/3NUt0VG

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