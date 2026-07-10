Britney Spears Says She May Never Perform in America Again

Why would one of the biggest pop stars in history say she may never perform in the United States again?





Britney Spears' emotional statement has left fans asking what really happened. Is this the end of an era, or the beginning of a new chapter in her life?





🎧 Listen to the full podcast through the link in the description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/4b6JEvv9EqG2RFa8IeoUiW?si=a0e2f044a12141e5





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