DESPERATE MEASURES: Ukraine's Request of Cluster Bombs Reveals Russian Dominance

In this video, we discuss the use of cluster bombs in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The deployment of cluster bombs indicates that Russia is gaining the upper hand. We explore the details of cluster bomb technology and its impact on the conflict. While Ukraine has requested these banned weapons from the US, there are concerns about the potential harm to civilians and the long-lasting effects of unexploded bomblets. The Biden administration is cautious in considering this request due to the potential for collateral damage. We also examine the larger geopolitical implications of the conflict and the possibility of further escalation, including the use of nuclear weapons





THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW #3555 7.10.23 @6PM: WEAPONS OF LAST RESORT: CLUSTER BOMBS = RUSSIA IS WINNING





