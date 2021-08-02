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FAUCI MURDERING PEOPLE WITH WONDER DRUG "REMDESIVIR" POISON
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30 views • August 02, 2021
https://www.minds.com/diabolical_vaccination_industry/
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government
Dr. Bryan Ardis (www.ArdisLAbs.com) is a US based complimentary / holistic medicine practitioner who appeared to give evidence at the 63rd sitting of the German Corona Committee (corona auschuss) on July 30th 2021. He thoroughly investigated Dr. Anthony Fauci's dictate publicised on the NIH website to use exclusively the antiviral drug Remdesivir for treatment of Covid-19 patients. Dr Fauci knew very well from a prior study of this drug that Remdesivir causes deadly side effects.
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government
Dr. Bryan Ardis (www.ArdisLAbs.com) is a US based complimentary / holistic medicine practitioner who appeared to give evidence at the 63rd sitting of the German Corona Committee (corona auschuss) on July 30th 2021. He thoroughly investigated Dr. Anthony Fauci's dictate publicised on the NIH website to use exclusively the antiviral drug Remdesivir for treatment of Covid-19 patients. Dr Fauci knew very well from a prior study of this drug that Remdesivir causes deadly side effects.
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