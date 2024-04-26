Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
👀 Have You Seen Me❓
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
73 Subscribers
Shop now
63 views
Published Friday



I came to a smuggler's house with other women and we all brought children.

I was able to sneak around Border Patrol while children were being sent through as decoys.

I am not being sought by Veterans On Patrol for my safety.

Many of the children that came with myself and the other women were crying and forced to smile for the Coyotes.

I was laughing and smiling and pictured doing my hair with the other women as we prepared to cross illegally through the Sasabe Corridor.

Veterans On Patrol has evidence in its possession of crimes I committed against children that they are seeking more information on.

If you see me, please email:

🔥[email protected]

Please pray for me to allow the LORD to enter my heart if I have yet to do so since commiting these crimes.

Veterans On Patrol will never stop looking for the children I trafficked, nor myself and the other women who enjoyed ourselves while children were abused.

#VeteransOnPatrol
#UntilEvetyChildIsFound
#UntilEveryPredatorIsFound

Keywords
arizonabordermissingborder patrolchildsmuggledmissing childrenvopveterans on patroltrafficked childrenpima countylewis arthurstash housemissing childtrafficked childhave you seen me

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket