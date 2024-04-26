👀 Have You Seen Me❓





I came to a smuggler's house with other women and we all brought children.



I was able to sneak around Border Patrol while children were being sent through as decoys.



I am not being sought by Veterans On Patrol for my safety.



Many of the children that came with myself and the other women were crying and forced to smile for the Coyotes.



I was laughing and smiling and pictured doing my hair with the other women as we prepared to cross illegally through the Sasabe Corridor.



Veterans On Patrol has evidence in its possession of crimes I committed against children that they are seeking more information on.



If you see me, please email:



🔥[email protected]



Please pray for me to allow the LORD to enter my heart if I have yet to do so since commiting these crimes.



Veterans On Patrol will never stop looking for the children I trafficked, nor myself and the other women who enjoyed ourselves while children were abused.



#VeteransOnPatrol

#UntilEvetyChildIsFound

#UntilEveryPredatorIsFound

