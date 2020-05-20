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Bill Gates Enthusiastically Calls For Pandemic 2 with a Great Big Smile, say's "Bio-Terrorists" Wink Wink, May Release the Next Plandemic!
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152 views • May 20, 2020
Bill Gates can barely contain his giddiness as he describes his murderous plan for global domination, using not armies but Bio Terrorism.
Jon Bowne is a multi-platform journalist striving for liberty and freedom for all with his peerless reports that shatter the propaganda of the New World Order.
Jon Bowne is a multi-platform journalist striving for liberty and freedom for all with his peerless reports that shatter the propaganda of the New World Order.
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