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The Media is absolutely Controlled!!!!!! Watch and see for yourself...
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320 views • March 29, 2021
OAN is a news network that has not sold out to the Totalitarian takeover occurring and as you can see in this video they are pushed out to make room for the obedient networks that comply in servitude to the powers of evil to MK Ultra the public.
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