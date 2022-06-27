Jordan Peterson: Another Satanic Day, Another Satanic Scam! - It's Getting Crazier Every Day!

ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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[26.06.2022] Note: WAKE UP and Follow The Fucking Money!Dr. Peterson C.S Lewis said it best: "Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron's cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated: but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end. For they do so with the approval of their own conscience"





81,434 views Jun 26, 2022

Johnny Bigger

https://youtu.be/vLrYrI1NHLw

https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnnyBigger





Apple's Insane New Move Against Elon Musk

https://youtu.be/BkSldliYTtk





Another Day, Another Scam! - "It's Getting REALLY Serious" | Jordan Peterson





Special Thanks to Jordan Peterson:

https://www.youtube.com/c/JordanPeter...





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