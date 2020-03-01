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ANTIFA "anti hate meeting" audio tapes (Full meeting)
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25 views • March 01, 2020
I used selected audio for my video, things I felt were important. HERE is the complete meeting with no edits. The first 3 minutes were a fellow YouTuber "Kek vest" being evicted from this secret meeting.
(***WARNING*** Leftist ideologies can make you drowsy or you may feel symptoms of getting "dumber & dumber")
(***WARNING*** Leftist ideologies can make you drowsy or you may feel symptoms of getting "dumber & dumber")
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