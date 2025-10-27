BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Video I Couldn't Make: Cicadas Ruined Everything (Valley of Shadows Behind The Scenes BTS)
Lucid Principles: Conscious Storytelling Based on 24 Poetic Insights of Timeless Wisdom
Lucid Principles: Conscious Storytelling Based on 24 Poetic Insights of Timeless Wisdom
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
10 views • 1 day ago

I was trying to record the origin story for "Valley of Shadows"—a song written at probably my lowest point—when cicadas decided to have a conversation across the entire area.

At first it was just annoying. Then it became like the wave at a baseball game, sliding along from tree to tree. Super concentrated in one spot, then moving to another location. When it sat right next to me, I couldn't even hardly hear myself think.

"Are you telling all the rest of them that I'm fine and not a threat? Tell the sand knats to leave me alone, would you?"

They would speed up EVERY TIME I tried to start talking about Valley of Shadows. Like they knew. The big dog cicada tree - the main one - just sat there sustaining forever.

I'm grateful I got as much as I could today (it was perfect recording weather), but they just ruined this spot for me. There's no point in even starting when you can't hear yourself over nature.

This is van life reality. This is what recording outside actually looks like sometimes. Nature doesn't care about your content schedule. Luckily I found another spot to finish out a few more.

🔗 Van life reality playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RQXpTnoMIfY&list=PLf0Db_bzH-7e8cjUJsLXwjanOcn6tU0fm

📧 Follow for authentic behind-the-scenes content

#VanLife #BehindTheScenes #Cicadas #Nature #Recording #Blooper #ValleyOfShadows #Struggle #Reality #Authentic #Frustration #GiveUp

Keywords
naturerealitystruggleinsectsbloopervan lifebugsbehind the scenescicadasauthenticfrustratedgive upfrom minivan to abundancerecording problemsvalley of shadowsoutdoor recordingtrying to recordvan life realitylowest point
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy