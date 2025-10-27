The Video I Couldn't Make: Cicadas Ruined Everything (Valley of Shadows Behind The Scenes BTS)

I was trying to record the origin story for "Valley of Shadows"—a song written at probably my lowest point—when cicadas decided to have a conversation across the entire area.

At first it was just annoying. Then it became like the wave at a baseball game, sliding along from tree to tree. Super concentrated in one spot, then moving to another location. When it sat right next to me, I couldn't even hardly hear myself think.

"Are you telling all the rest of them that I'm fine and not a threat? Tell the sand knats to leave me alone, would you?"

They would speed up EVERY TIME I tried to start talking about Valley of Shadows. Like they knew. The big dog cicada tree - the main one - just sat there sustaining forever.

I'm grateful I got as much as I could today (it was perfect recording weather), but they just ruined this spot for me. There's no point in even starting when you can't hear yourself over nature.

This is van life reality. This is what recording outside actually looks like sometimes. Nature doesn't care about your content schedule. Luckily I found another spot to finish out a few more.

🔗 Van life reality playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RQXpTnoMIfY&list=PLf0Db_bzH-7e8cjUJsLXwjanOcn6tU0fm

#VanLife #BehindTheScenes #Cicadas #Nature #Recording #Blooper #ValleyOfShadows #Struggle #Reality #Authentic #Frustration #GiveUp