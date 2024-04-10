Posted 9April2024 HonestReporting:
HonestReporting-tweet-9April2024-the RJI’s Pictures of the Year award spits on Shani Louk’s grave
The glaring, ethical issue behind the RJI’s Pictures of the Year award is that the photojournalists who photographed Shani Louk’s lifeless body, explicitly or implicitly, were doing so with Hamas’ consent.
https://twitter.com/HonestReporting/status/1777844793617359111
