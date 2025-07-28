BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Your daily [carbon dioxide allowance] would be enough to buy 26 grams of red meat. One mouthful."
Be Children of Light
Be Children of Light
54 views • 2 days ago

Australian senator Malcolm Roberts: "The UK has just concluded a trial of a personal carbon dioxide allowance... in order to meet Net Zero goals." 


"Your daily [carbon dioxide allowance] would be enough to buy 26 grams of red meat. One mouthful."


"Your daily allowance will cover two plant-based meals a day, because predatory billionaires like BlackRock and Bill Gates are buying up farmland to grow the cereals and soy needed for plant-based meals."


"The World Economic Forum... has hosted speakers calling for this system to include carbon dioxide credit trading, so rich people can live their lives exactly as they do right now, and poor people can skimp on food, clothing, travel, electricity and entertainment, and sell their excess credits to rich people."


"The war on livestock is a war on good nutrition, based on a lie, which is designed to enrich billionaires."


Keywords
agenda 2030agenda 2050agenda 2012
