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The Gillum Bros - Immune Eye (Official Music Video)
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40 views • December 06, 2021
Hope you're having a great dark winter so far!
Be sure to get jabbed up. We just got our second booster, looking forward to number three. Enjoy!
Listen to the IMMUNE EYE: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/biggilyjops/immune-eye
Check out our previous albums @ https://thegillumbros.bandcamp.com/
Also spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5A6O1afAmAPhIvzEgV9fyg?si=qa48H-7uRP2g4SnTfEbCBw
Be sure to get jabbed up. We just got our second booster, looking forward to number three. Enjoy!
Listen to the IMMUNE EYE: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/biggilyjops/immune-eye
Check out our previous albums @ https://thegillumbros.bandcamp.com/
Also spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5A6O1afAmAPhIvzEgV9fyg?si=qa48H-7uRP2g4SnTfEbCBw
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