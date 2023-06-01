KIRBY EVADES BIDEN CRIME ALLEGATIONS, FLEES PRESS CONFERENCE

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOWWEDNESDAY MAY 31, 2023

EPISODE - #3472 - 6PM





Special Guests:

• Garland Favorito - Co-Found of VoterGA.

• The Big Mig Mafia Crew Host of The Big Mig podcast Lance 'The Big Mig' Migliaccio and Co-host/Producer George Balloutine.





GOP CHARADE! 40 REPUGS FAKE OUTRAGE DEBT CEILING VOTE TONIGHT AT 8 PM | EP 3472-6PM - https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/24946





📺 RUMBLE LIVE STREAM LINK: https://rumble.com/embed/v2on8s8/?pub=24ns9





🔴 SEE TODAY’s PETERSANTILLI.com ARTICLE: https://petersantilli.com/?p=8106





🔴CARDIO MIRACLE: Get 3 Free Scientific Reports That Just Might Save Your Life! Text CARDIO To: 844-837-9924 Visit http://cardiomiracle.com and use Promo Code PETE to save 15% & get free shipping when you subscribe.





🚨 PROTECT YOUR 401K FROM CRIPPLING INFLATION & GROWING DEBT. IF YOU HAVE $50K OR MORE IN RETIREMENT SAVINGS, CALL 855-614-1681 or visit http://goldco.com/pete TO RECEIVE A FREE IRS LOOPHOLE KIT & LEARN ABOUT HOW TO GET $10,000 (Or More) In Free Silver For Doing It!





👍 👍👍 Please be sure to click the THUMBs UP button when you check in! 👍👍👍





LIVE STREAM: http://petelive.tv





PODCAST: https://thepetesantillishow.podbean.com/





FOLLOW US:





TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@petesantilli

TRUTH #SBN: https://truthsocial.com/tags/sbn

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli

LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support

FRANK SPEECH: https://frankspeech.com/shows/pete-santilli-show-tv

FRANK SOCIAL: https://www.franksocial.com/u/PeteSantilli

LINKS: http://wkrpete.com

_____________________________________





SUPPORT US:





PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/petesantilli

LOCALS: http://petesantilli.locals.com/support

MYPILLOW.COM: http://mypillow.com/pete (Use Promo Code PETE)