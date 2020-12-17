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Pt 6 | Ye Olde Classic Bait and Switch Trick
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55 views • December 17, 2020
Baited and switched roles. The trustee became the presumed beneficiary and the grantors the presumed trustee.
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🕶 Find us:
Visit our Blog for more info: http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/
You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmcmivzAZJVVyzCOClHAXAw/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adamflick/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adamflick
👨🏼🦳🎧 Video content, editing and mastermind
🎬 🎨 Vic’s video Designer and creative production: Andi 💕
🎸🎶 Music: Evolution by www.Bensound.com and FireBrand by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Please hit the thumbs up, like and share this video 👍🏼🎬
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