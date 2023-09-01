Create New Account
"Really effing unbelievable"— A SHOCKING AMOUNT OF DIRTY MONEY to the Buydens
Oversight GOP Congresswomen Nancy Mace SHOCKS after revealing details of Hunter Biden smoking gun payment transfers:

"Really effing unbelievable— NONE of this happens without Joe Biden!"


source:

https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1697268709801304390?s=20

white houseccpbiden crime familybiden regimeinfluence peddling schemecongress investigation

