Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0263 - Amanda Grace Byars Blackburn - Taylor is sentenced
0 views
channel image
The Fire Rises
Published 15 hours ago |

The group broke in while Amanda’s husband was at the gym. Taylor raped Amanda at gunpoint, while Watson stole items from the home. She was then shot in the chest and head attempting to protect her 1-year-old-son. She was 12 weeks pregnant with their daughter Evie when she was murdered.


“Taylor stated that she charged at him and he shot her somewhere in the upper body so he would not be scratched,” the document states. “Taylor then told them that he leaned over her body and shot her in the back of the head. He leaned further, looked at her face, and watched her bleed.”

Keywords
violencecrimegenocide

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket