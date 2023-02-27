SOTU | Ep. 481 SOTU was divisive but we are United 02-08-2023

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Congresswoman Greene says Biden is lying

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Gov. Huckabee rebuttal to SOTU

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Government Gangstas

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McCarthy and GOP LOL on SOTUS

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/watch-speaker-mccarthy-republicans-laugh-loud-bidens-lies-fast-food-cashiers-signing-non-compete-contracts/?mibextid=unz460&fbclid=IwAR3YQYHg0a3K03xj4Nxt-1XWTm3wHxBcZQqb3s7U2NK8vWrg_cb9kRf7dYM

How drug Lords took over California

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