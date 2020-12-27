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Nashville Bombing False Flag Narrative: The New 'Timothy McVeigh' Patsy Was Paranoid of AT&T's 5G - Seriously?
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96 views • December 27, 2020
Are you kidding me? Is that the best that you have at F.B.I Script Writing Headquarters? The 63 year old patsy wanted to blow-up the AT&T building because he was paranoid that 5G technology was going to kill him so he wanted to blow-up the building. Question: If he did not like 5G and wanted to eliminate it, then why did he turn into a 'Suicide Bomber'? The CIA/FBI/NSA Narrative makes zero sense to me. They just want to call out all the anti-5G activists again and call us Nuts and Terrorists - just like those guys that torched the 5G Towers in Great Britain. If they are going to bring in these Oklahoma City Bombing False Flag Events - they are going to need better 'script writers'. This is absolutely a mockery to our intelligence, then again the Sheeple will eat it up.
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In the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
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GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
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GlobalAgenda II (YouTube)
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Flote.app
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