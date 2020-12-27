Nashville Bombing False Flag Narrative: The New 'Timothy McVeigh' Patsy Was Paranoid of AT&T's 5G - Seriously?

Are you kidding me? Is that the best that you have at F.B.I Script Writing Headquarters? The 63 year old patsy wanted to blow-up the AT&T building because he was paranoid that 5G technology was going to kill him so he wanted to blow-up the building. Question: If he did not like 5G and wanted to eliminate it, then why did he turn into a 'Suicide Bomber'? The CIA/FBI/NSA Narrative makes zero sense to me. They just want to call out all the anti-5G activists again and call us Nuts and Terrorists - just like those guys that torched the 5G Towers in Great Britain. If they are going to bring in these Oklahoma City Bombing False Flag Events - they are going to need better 'script writers'. This is absolutely a mockery to our intelligence, then again the Sheeple will eat it up.In the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgendaGlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)GlobalAgenda II (YouTube)Flote.app