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Nashville Bombing False Flag Narrative: The New 'Timothy McVeigh' Patsy Was Paranoid of AT&T's 5G - Seriously?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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96 views • December 27, 2020
Are you kidding me? Is that the best that you have at F.B.I Script Writing Headquarters? The 63 year old patsy wanted to blow-up the AT&T building because he was paranoid that 5G technology was going to kill him so he wanted to blow-up the building. Question: If he did not like 5G and wanted to eliminate it, then why did he turn into a 'Suicide Bomber'? The CIA/FBI/NSA Narrative makes zero sense to me. They just want to call out all the anti-5G activists again and call us Nuts and Terrorists - just like those guys that torched the 5G Towers in Great Britain. If they are going to bring in these Oklahoma City Bombing False Flag Events - they are going to need better 'script writers'. This is absolutely a mockery to our intelligence, then again the Sheeple will eat it up.

In the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgenda

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