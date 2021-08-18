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Breathing Air Is Now A Crime In NSW Australia
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72 views • August 18, 2021
Funny how breathing is now a crime in NSW . . . when most of us know that fresh clean air is actually good for you . . . but apparently not when it comes to the COVID THING!! That's why this whole things smells really off . . .
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