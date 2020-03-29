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Counting the cost of following Jesus Christ
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21 views • March 29, 2020
Most of what you see in the church world today is just lukewarm Christianity, by comparison to such things as Christian persecution in China. This video is a serious wake up call to the sort of suffering for Jesus that we are going to have to face one day, if we are true disciples of Christ. Living by faith in the real teachings of Jesus is what we need for overcoming fear and anxiety and everything else that keeps us from being what God wants us to be.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Torture of Prisoners in North Korea by Amercian Television News Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Naagin3 green screen snake by Technical vicky Creative Commons Attribution Lisence (resuse allowed)
Green screen flood. Green screen tsunami HD fx effect with sound. by Rise of Zi Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Superbook | Revelation : The Final Battle! by Batang Superbook Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
China SHOW OF MILITARY POWER shows US Military who is boss now by Combat Views Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Torture of Prisoners in North Korea by Amercian Television News Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Naagin3 green screen snake by Technical vicky Creative Commons Attribution Lisence (resuse allowed)
Green screen flood. Green screen tsunami HD fx effect with sound. by Rise of Zi Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Superbook | Revelation : The Final Battle! by Batang Superbook Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
China SHOW OF MILITARY POWER shows US Military who is boss now by Combat Views Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
Keywords
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