Das Grosse Experiment - MONOLOGUE | RATHON (Deutsch)

RATHON beschreibt das Grosse Experiment und erläutert einige Eckpunkte.
Man stelle sich das Leben als ein Grosses Spiel vor. Dieses Spiel ist ein Experiment um herauszufinden, ob die Menschen bereit sind - den Weg zu erkennen, zu gehen und den Alltag dieser Welt. Erkenne das Spiel, erkenne die Regeln, werde zum Spieler in dem du beginnst, die Regeln anzuwenden.
