They Will See But NOT Understand Part 6

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The Truth mirrored from the NOW-unO YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/ibugb4thskM?si=fowYXOvuDHoc2O_x
Quotation from original video description: "This educational video explores your spiritual essence, how it relates to your life on Earth, and offers insight into understanding and healing the dual-spirit nature that exists within us all. Props are used throughout the video as visual aids to illustrate and represent the concepts being discussed. Additional external images and video clips feature real life examples that serve as symbolic representations of the topics covered. All content presented is strictly for educational purposes only. All claims are backed and proven by the Word of The Lord God."
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheJonathankleck
https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384
https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire
https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos
https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc
https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/
https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck
https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.youtube.com/@JonathanKleck-u9i