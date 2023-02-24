X22 REPORT Ep. 3005a - The House Wants The Receipts For The Billions Sent To Ukraine, It Has Begun

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3005a - Feb. 23, 2023
The House Wants The Receipts For The Billions Sent To Ukraine, It Has Begun
The [CB]/[WEF] are moving forward with their plan, but the people are watching everything they are doing and the people are not going to go along with their plan. The house is now asking for the receipts of where all the money is going in Ukraine, it has begun.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Support deep & refreshing sleep with This Amazing Supplement:
http://www.sleepwithx22.com
Get It Today for 51% OFF ^^ CLICK NOW^^
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.