X22 REPORT Ep. 3005a - The House Wants The Receipts For The Billions Sent To Ukraine, It Has Begun
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3005a - Feb. 23, 2023

The House Wants The Receipts For The Billions Sent To Ukraine, It Has Begun

The [CB]/[WEF] are moving forward with their plan, but the people are watching everything they are doing and the people are not going to go along with their plan. The house is now asking for the receipts of where all the money is going in Ukraine, it has begun.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

