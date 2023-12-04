Create New Account
What's Out There?? NASA Manipulates Feeds & the Dangers of AI w/ Dani Arnold
Sarah Westall
Published 14 hours ago

Researcher and activist, Dani Arnold, returns to the program to share her findings on what is occurring in space. She discusses how NASA changes the feeds when something inconvenient is on display. We also discuss the real dangers of Artificial Intelligence and how it can also be useful. You can learn more or follow Dani Arnold at www.rts.earth


Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.

