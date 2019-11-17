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Inductive Flyback and How to Prevent It
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27 views • November 17, 2019
When wiring inductive loads to any type of solidstate controller such as a PLC, an Arduino, a Raspberry Pie, or any other type of controller, when the inductive load is switched off a high voltage spike is produced that could damage the solidstate output switches. Learn how to protect the controller output from this harmful voltage spike.
Keywords
sensorspacplcvideo tutorialprogrammable logic controllerprogrammable automation controllerindustrial control systemscontrolspiping and instrumentation diagramsprocess and instrumentation diagramspnidisa symbolsphotoelectric sensorsinductive sensorscapacitive sensorssink sensorssource sensorssensor wiringinductive flyback protectioninductive surge protectionprotecting solidstate output switches
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