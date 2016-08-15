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[Aug 15, 2016] Why ODD TV Supports the Gleason's Flat Earth Map (17.8K views on YouTube)
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28 views • November 05, 2020
Vlog Entry #5 - This is a video about the reasons why I support the Gleason's map from 1892 as the closest thing to a real flat earth map that we have. Not mentioned in the video, but just in case anyone is wondering, I believe Qantas Airlines uses planes that are faster than average airplanes in order to make better time for long distance flights.
Gleason's Map Patent:
https://www.google.com/patents/US497917
Alex Gleason's Book - Is the Bible from Heaven? Is the Earth a Globe?
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B98L5PwmYj_3YTRJVl8xZm10eDQ/view
Gleason Standard Flat Earth Map Reveals 24 hour Clock:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WX1AIl742H4
ODD TV Redbubble Account:
http://www.redbubble.com/people/oddtv
Email Me: [email protected]
Main Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/user/mrdoseman
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ODDTV/
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/overdosedenvermusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/oddtv3
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/odd_tv_youtube/ Matthew Procella
Gleason's Map Patent:
https://www.google.com/patents/US497917
Alex Gleason's Book - Is the Bible from Heaven? Is the Earth a Globe?
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B98L5PwmYj_3YTRJVl8xZm10eDQ/view
Gleason Standard Flat Earth Map Reveals 24 hour Clock:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WX1AIl742H4
ODD TV Redbubble Account:
http://www.redbubble.com/people/oddtv
Email Me: [email protected]
Main Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/user/mrdoseman
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ODDTV/
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/overdosedenvermusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/oddtv3
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/odd_tv_youtube/ Matthew Procella
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